Press-Republican Thanksgiving Food Madness Bracket

Just when you thought all this talk about voting would come to a close Tuesday, it’s really just beginning.
That’s because the Press-Republican’s Thanksgiving Madness Tournament will be kicking off Wednesday.
We have 64 teams going at it hoping to be crowned the best of the best when it comes to Thanksgiving foods.
The regions are broken down into main courses, sides, desserts and appetizers.
There’s some obvious favorites as well as some sleepers all in the mix.
It’s up to you all to decide who wins.
Beginning Wednesday, various matchups will be released on Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) as well as the Press-Republican Instagram and Facebook stories.
New matchups will be posted every day at 12:30 p.m. until we crown a winner.
Here’s a look at what to expect in terms of the competition
MAIN COURSES REGION
There’s some obvious favorites here such as top-seeded Roasted Turkey, but there’s many other teams hungry to go all the way.
Never count out No. 5 Steak, and some other interesting alternatives such as No. 8 Lobster and No. 10 Lamb Chops could make some noise.
It depends on what you are in the mood for, but the 2-15 matchup between Ham and Eggplant Parmesan could be a clash to watch.
And don’t look now, but the new-age Fried Turkey is resting in the fourth slot.
MY REGION WINNER: Roasted Turkey
SIDES REGION
It’s tricky to vote in this quadrant of the bracket because the sides are usually paired with the main courses, but in this situation, the sides are going up against each other.
Mashed Potatoes would be an easy pick to reach the final four from this region, but don’t count out some of the others in play.
No. 3 Mac and Cheese could easily have been the top seed, but due to an inconsistent regular season, they were put behind Mashed Potatoes as well as second-seeded Stuffing.
Other dangerous squads to look out for include Sweet Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole and Scalloped Potatoes.
Some heavy underdogs here include No. 15 Broccoli and No. 16 Cauliflower, but be nice to those teams. They worked hard just to get in the dance.
MY REGION WINNER: Mac and Cheese
APPETIZERS REGION
Expect some of the most compelling matchups to come from here.
Two first-round games should be a treat.
The 6-11 matchup between Rolls and Breadsticks as well as the 7-10 clash of Pasta Salad and Potato Salad could have the fans riled up.
Spinach Artichoke Dip has the No. 1 seed, but they can’t be satisfied with that honor because there’s plenty of other worthy opponents.
No. 2 Garlic Bread and No. 3 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp are here to win, and keep an eye out for the pesky squads like Biscuits and Stuffed Mushrooms.
MY REGION WINNER: Garlic Bread
DESSERTS REGION
Hope we all saved room for dessert because there’s plenty of options.
How you vote here really depends on if you want to be traditional or not.
Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie are in the mix, but there’s really no true top seed here.
Chocolate Chip Cookie is a 10 seed, so that just shows you how stacked this region is.
There’s plenty of other pie and cake options, so really take your time when analyzing who should move on.
MY REGION WINNER: Cheesecake
WHO WINS IT ALL?
I have Mac and Cheese facing Cheesecake in my championship.
Dare I say that pick could be cheesy?
At the end of the day, I believe the best part of Thanksgiving is always dessert, so I am going with Cheesecake to win it all.
Have fun with this, everyone, and Happy Thanksgiving!
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.