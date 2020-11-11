President: COVID decimated CVPH.

PLATTSBURGH — Citing financial struggles that predate and continue throughout the pandemic, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) announced a $7 million deficit in fiscal year 2020.
Though the hospital, a University of Vermont Health Network affiliate, has had budget's in the red, or close to it, for the past few years, President Michelle LeBeau said even $30 million in federal relief funding hadn't been enough to offset the facility's fiscal troubles this year, which were heavily impacted by the pandemic.
"COVID decimated our hospital," she told the Press-Republican Wednesday. "It decimated most hospitals across the country."
ON PAUSE
In March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo instructed health networks statewide to pause elective services.
The CVPH president said that had ranged from surgeries to general office procedures to blood draws to medical imaging and more.
"If it wasn't emergent or urgent," LeBeau said, "it didn't occur."
PRE-PANDEMIC SETBACKS
While the blocked revenue streams had a hand in the fiscal year's ultimate deficit, CVPH cited revenue losses dating back to the first half of its fiscal year, which begins annually on Oct. 1.
By February 2020, CVPH reported a loss of $6.3 million.
"Almost $1 million a month," Chief Financial Officer Christopher Hickey says in a news release.
In early March, the Press-Republican reported related factors, including reduced Medicaid rates, the implementation of a new billing system, reduced patient volumes, traveling nurse and physician costs, as well as upped overtime expenses.
"We were focused on correcting the shortfall with measures in place to reduce expenses and increase revenue," Hickey adds in the recent release. "The pandemic put a hold on everything."
DIDN'T CLOSE GAP
Pursuant to the governor's orders, LeBeau said CVPH began reopening all of its nonessential services in May, and said they had all restarted in the time since.
"We are officially open for business and anxious to provide care to anyone who needs it."
Despite 8,700 CVPH admissions, 36,036 emergency department visits, 10,833 surgeries, 696 births and 277,989 patient visits, Hickey said month-to-month comparisons have continuously fallen below pre-COVID-19 levels.
By Sept. 30, the hospital reported its total operating costs to be $369 million, while patient revenues, including the $30 million in federal funds, were at $362 million.
"The stimulus funding spared us from total devastation — it was a true life preserver — but it didn’t close the gap," Hickey said. "We have to do that."
IN THE FUTURE
Asked if she thought the hospital would receive any further aid, LeBeau said she didn't know.
"I'm praying it's not it for us, but at this point — we don't see anything coming," she said. "That could change."
Per the release, CVPH was said to be addressing its financial challenges, including a future initiative to better align staffing with patient volume and a continued hiring assessment, where every open position was closely evaluated prior to filling. Other changes impacted leaders' base pay and their contributions to both their 403B and their insurance premiums.
"We’ve hired a number of physicians who will provide our community with the medical care it needs while generating critical revenue," LeBeau says in the release, which adds that orthopedic surgeons, hospitalists, emergency physicians, a radiologist, an urologist and an OB/GYN were all recently added to the hospital's medical staff.
CVPH said it had also acquired the services of a nationally recognized firm to help identify other areas of improvement.
'INSPIRING'
LeBeau had nothing but praise for the employees and providers of CVPH and their commitment to patient care during these times.
"It's a really tough time for people in general and our providers and our staff are people," she said. "They have personal lives and they have professional lives and it's a challenge for everyone.
"I can't send them enough love."
