PLATTSBURGH — Forrest Prentiss is about to turn three-years-old, and he is like most little boys his age. He loves playing with toy trucks, lawnmowers and cars.
What sets him apart from his peers however, is a cavernous malformation inside of his brain that is affecting his movement and overall quality of life.
“We got the news about his brain mass at the end of August. Obviously it was really hard. We were just happy that he was stable,” his mother Michelle Prentiss said.
According to Prentiss, she knew something was not right when Forrest began walking with a limp.
“I took him to the pediatrician right when it started because I was worried about him. His doctor noticed that his toe moved in a way it shouldn’t move. So they sent us to a neurologist,” she said.
According to the description of Forrest’s condition found on the family’s GoFundMe page — started by his Aunt, Ashley Qualietta: “Forrest was recently diagnosed by the Boston Children’s Hospital with a birth defect in his brain. The birth defect is a non-cancerous mass in nearly the center of his brain. This mass is bleeding slowly and at an aggressive rate. It is currently pushing on the areas of his brain that control his mobility in his left leg, arm and vision in his left eye.”
The surgery to remove the mass is scheduled for Nov. 11, seven days after Forrest’s third birthday.
“We’re trying to stay positive. We’re hopeful that they can get all of it out and that he only has to have one surgery. The mass is in a really hard spot, so they might not be able to. But we’re hoping that they do,” Prentiss said.
Forrest’s mother describes him as outgoing.
“He is doing well through all of this, he’s just a strong little kid,” she said.
Prentiss expressed her appreciation for the support shown by the community since Forrest’s diagnosis. Along with making donations, people have brought presents for Forrest, decorated the Prentiss household in balloons and treats, and offered to watch Forrest’s little sister, Eloise.
“We’ve had so many people reach out and it’s been really heartwarming,” Prentiss said.
The family’s GoFundMe was set up in response to the surgery not being covered by insurance. It can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3ef8ybk.
“We just want him to have a normal childhood and not have to worry about doctors visits and stuff like that, we want him to be able to do things that other kids can do,” Prentiss said.
Email Sage Lewandowski:
Twitter: SageLewandowsk1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.