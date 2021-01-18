PLATTSBURGH — The latest version of the Paycheck Protection Program is ready to help businesses bruised by COVID-19.
"We are here for you and ready to help North Country businesses secure their share of the second round of pandemic funding," SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center Assistant Director Angela Smith said.
The PPP had a soft reopening for certain lenders this week and will begin accepting applications from all participating financial institutions Tuesday, Jan. 19.
RESERVED OPENING
Community Financial Institutions (CFI's) only could begin submitting first-draw loan applications Monday, Jan. 11 and second-draw loan applications Wednesday, Jan. 13. Small lenders, with $1 million or less in assets, could file as of Friday, Jan. 15.
During a recent webinar hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and SCORE, part of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), it was said CFI's generally offered assistance to the more underserved members of the community.
SBA Upstate New York Branch Manager Jeffrey Boyce said initially opening the program exclusively to those lending institutions fell in line with the SBA's goal of ensuring increased PPP access to minority, underserved, veteran, women-owned and the "very smallest of the small" businesses.
'HERE FOR YOU'
The SBA will again administer the forgivable loan program for its second round. The administration has Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) scattered across the country, including a SUNY Canton SBDC offshoot located on the Clinton Community College campus.
"Until banks are ready to take PPP applications, business owners should be gathering their numbers and talking to their SBDC business advisors to get ready," Smith said.
DELAYS 'NORMAL, EXPECTED'
Written into the latest COVID relief bill, Boyce discussed some of the program's changes compared to its initial launch last spring under the CARES Act.
"Due to additional front-end compliance checks, there will be a time lapse between when a lender submits PPP loan applications to. . . the SBA for both first and second draw loans and when the SBA provides a loan number back to the lender," he said.
"This time lapse does not indicate that there are insufficient PPP funds for the application," he continued. "It is normal; it is to be expected."
Boyce said $285 billion was budgeted for new small business funding this round and expected there to be sufficient funds to cover all borrowers' needs by the program's March 31 deadline.
"That's a lot," he said of the funds. "Therefore, the SBA is urging patience — that's something that's so important in every aspect of our lives these days — patience from both participating lenders and interested borrowers during this second round of PPP."
FIRST, SECOND DRAW
One change was the distinction between first draw and second draw loan applicants.
First draw applicants meant those businesses that did not receive a loan or apply last time.
"You can now," Boyce said. "It's opened back up and you can apply."
Businesses that received a PPP loan last year and will, or already have, expended the funds by the time of their application, could apply again as a second draw applicant.
"Essentially, you're out of money and you need more," Boyce said.
EXPANDED ELIGIBILITY, EXPENSES
Boyce thought program eligibility was "incredibly broad," saying one-person operations could qualify the same as a small business with hundreds of employees.
"It's the very smallest and, frankly, some pretty large small businesses."
While qualifying businesses now needed 300 or fewer employees, down from the previous 500 limit, the second round of PPP expanded to include other business types, including 501(c)(6) organizations, housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations and eligible news organizations.
Those join previous qualifying businesses, including 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations, as well as tribal businesses and the self-employed, self proprietors and independent contractors.
To get their loans forgiven, borrowers were required to spend at least 60 percent of the loaned amount on payroll expenses and the 40 percent or less on other eligible expenses.
The latter had been expanded this time around, as well, to include operation expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs and worker protection expenditures on top of the previously allowable rent costs, mortgage interest and utilities.
"If you had to buy masks and gloves for your employees, if you had to equip your business to do curbside pick-up or delivery — some of those additional expenses or costs will now be eligible for using PPP funds," Boyce said.
PROVEN QUARTERLY DIPS
Boyce discussed the program's simplified forgiveness process for smaller loans, a borrower's new option to select its covered period and an added eligibility prerequisite that required borrowers prove their financial need.
They must show gross receipts have been reduced by 25 percent or more when comparing one quarter of 2020 to the same quarter of 2019.
"That's important," Boyce said. "I still think that will be something that many, many of our borrowers are able to demonstrate given all of the challenges that businesses have faced."
STARTED FRIDAY
Champlain National Bank was one of several local lenders that participated in the program's first round.
It had issued just under $26 million to more than 270 upstate businesses.
"We have started to accept applications for the second round of PPP funding and our team is happy to help eligible businesses through the process," President and CEO Steven Cacchio said Friday.
"Getting these needed funds into our community is crucial to many local businesses."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.