PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Richard Potiker (R-Area 5) rejects the notion that any police department, especially Clinton County Sheriff David Favro's Office, has systemic problems as they relate “to race or any type of minority, age or anything.”
“I don’t think anything is systemic,” he continued. “I think there are outliers or people who are not very good at what they do.
“I think 99 percent are great, and we seem to focus on that small, small percentage. It’s the same with the public … that small percentage is what police officers have to deal with.”
VOTE TONIGHT
The legislature is set to vote on the adoption of Clinton County's New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan, released earlier this month in draft form for public viewing, at its regular meeting tonight.
The plan is a culmination of the work of the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee, the group tasked with leading a comprehensive review of the Sheriff's Office's policies and procedures as mandated by an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June.
Cuomo had signed the order, requiring all communities with a police agency to undergo such a process, in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and for the eradication of systemic racism that followed the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Plans must be adopted on or before April 1, or municipalities risk loss of state funding. Law Enforcement Review Committee Chair Patrick McGill, a former Clinton County judge, presented the plan to the legislature earlier this month.
'A GOOD JOB ANYWAY'
Potiker sits on the Public Safety Committee, the legislative sub-group that considers resolutions pertaining to the Sheriff's Office before they are forwarded to the full legislature for approval.
He and fellow committee members Calvin Castine (R-Area 1), Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) and Robert Hall (D-Area 10) believe the report accomplishes what the governor intended.
The document recommended that, among other things, the Sheriff's Office should continue completion of the state Division of Criminal Justice Services accreditation process, strengthen its knowledge of and response to behavioral health and addiction-related incidents, and develop policies and strategies that support staff wellness and understanding of anti-racism, disabilities, implicit bias and LGBTQIA+ topics.
Potiker contended the report put forth a balanced approach between the public and protecting police officers. He did not think there were any particular areas the Law Enforcement Review Committee should have explored further.
“I think if nothing else that report and the committee found out we were doing a good job anyway. There’s not what I believe to be any problems inherent with law enforcement as it stands.”
EDUCATION
Regarding their takeaways, all four legislators pointed to how the report addressed mental illness. On top of related training, it recommended the agency explore programs like a mental health referral system and 911 triage.
“I think a lot of times we need somebody to look at these people, rather than look at them as criminals, and see what’s wrong with them,” Hall said.
Potiker does not believe anyone, including police officers, should stop educating themselves.
“Education is key, making sure they not only have the tools they need to do the job but that they have the education necessary for decisions they need to make.”
SLOWER PROCESS
Potiker said such a review should probably be done every few years, and that the report both lays groundwork and makes sure safety of the public and officers remains priority.
He also strongly supports the idea of a separate committee representative of all areas of the community to continuously make recommendations, while not micromanaging the Sheriff’s Office.
Waldron sees the report as a working document.
“I thought it was really well done and now to implement these thoughts or to implement the ideas of how to make it better is going to be a slower process, but a process nonetheless."
On how the plan may shape the work of the Public Safety Committee going forward, Castine, who also sat on the Law Enforcement Review Committee, said the group offers advice and concerns on budgetary issues.
“But the sheriff’s department — he’s an elected official. We can’t really dictate to the sheriff how to operate his department. I don’t think we need to. I think he’s doing a good job. I don’t foresee many changes coming from the Public Safety Committee as far as dealing with this.”
“Dave’s done a hell of a job as sheriff," Hall said, "and he will implement as many new procedures as possible.”
TUNE IN
The Clinton County's New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan draft can be viewed at tinyurl.com/e5f5xjce.
A vote on adopting the plan is on the agenda for the Clinton County Legislature's Wednesday meeting, which is slated to start at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The link and call-in information are posted at clintoncountygov.com/index.php/legislative/meetings.
