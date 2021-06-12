TICONDEROGA — The Essex County Health Department is looking into multiple people and pet interactions with a wild gray fox in Ticonderoga.
The fox, who has since died, was submitted for rabies testing and results are expected Saturday.
“We worked with several local partner agencies and the state to ensure that any threat posed from this unusually aggressive animal was contained,” ECHD Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in a statement.
“All steps in our rabies prevention and control protocols are being followed and no further public risk is expected."
MULTIPLE AGENCIES
Information on the number of people and pets impacted and where specifically the interactions took place was not available.
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said her agency does not quarantine people who have been exposed to rabies, but offers post-exposure prophylaxis as appropriate.
She said no pets were significantly injured in interactions with the fox, which died "as a result of trauma that occurred during the successful capture."
"The Essex County Health Department worked with law enforcement agencies, the Town of Ticonderoga, a local veterinarian and the state Department of Health," Whitmarsh said.
PREVENTIVE ACTIONS
ECHD recommends the following preventive actions to ensure public health and safety, according to a press release:
• Be sure all animals, pets and livestock are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
• Don’t feed, touch or adopt wild or stray animals.
• Feed pets indoors and don’t leave pets outside unattended.
• Tightly cap garbage cans and avoid attracting wild animals to your yard with birdseed or other food.
Those whose pets have contact with the saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal should contact their veterinarian for medical care and ECHD at 518-873-3500 to determine what additional follow-up may be needed, the release said.
IF EXPOSED
People who have been exposed to saliva or brain tissue of a suspected rabid animal should:
• Wash all wounds thoroughly with soap and water.
• Seek medical attention immediately.
• Report animal bites or possible rabies exposures to ECHD at 518-873-3500.
For more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics, visit co.essex.ny.us/Health.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.