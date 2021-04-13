Portion of Saranac River to be closed for construction

PLATTSBURGH — Construction of Phase 2 of the Saranac River Trail has commenced and will involve, among other improvements, the installation of two pedestrian bridges across the river at the location of the old Saranac Street Bridge and at the southern terminus of Durkee Street, according to a Plattsburgh City Police press release.
Construction activities involving these bridges will be hazardous to anyone traveling on the river and will require the temporary closure of river access to the public, the release said.
Additionally, NYSEG’s Saranac River cleanup project is entering a new construction phase involving remediation of the river between Bridge Street and the Green Street boat launch. Preparations are underway by NYSEG to start constructing a river diverting dam downstream of Veterans Memorial Bridge that will consist of steel sheeting and concrete blocks placed in the middle of the river which will be hazardous to anyone traveling on the river through that section.
Due to the combined construction activities of both the SRT and NYSEG’s river cleanup, the Saranac River will be closed to public access from a point just upstream of the site of the former Saranac Street Bridge to the Green Street boat launch.
Prior to construction of the SRT’s pedestrian bridges and NYSEG’s installation of the diverting dam, signs and buoys will be placed in and around the river requiring people to exit in the area across from 72 Pine Street near the Max Martin Memorial Treehouse. This is a temporary but mandatory exit point.
All tubers, boaters, kayakers, canoers, fishermen, and all other members of the public are prohibited from trespassing within the river between this mandatory exit point and the Green Street boat launch.
The section of the river is fenced and posted "No Trespassing" as there is a risk of serious injury or death if these warnings are ignored.
NYSEG has installed a set of stairs leading from the river's edge, up the bank to Pine Street. Once out of the river, you may walk down Pine Street, across the Kennedy Bridge on Broad Street, and down Peru Street to re-enter the water at the Green Street boat launch.
A map has been placed at the edge of the river near the Max Martin Treehouse showing the portage route.
Anyone violating these no trespassing provisions will be subject to arrest under third-degree criminal trespass charges, a class-B misdemeanor.
A more detailed report is to come.
