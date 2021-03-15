PLATTSBURGH - North Catherine Street, from Boynton Avenue to Bailey Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, is closed to all traffic as a result of an emergency water main repair.
This road will remain closed until further notice.
As a result of the emergency water main repair on North Catherine Street, there has been an interruption of water service and a Boil Water Order has been issued for 5259 - 5276 North Catherine St.
This Boil Water Order will remain in effect until further notice.
