CHAMPLAIN — A boil water order has been issued for #15 through #54 Moore St. in the Village of Champlain.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Robert Brewster of Rouses Point, NY died October 11 in Boca Raton, FL. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will be published in the near future. Arrangements are in the care of Clark Funeral Home.
,76, of 21 Shirley Avenue, passed away October 3,2021 at CVPH-UVM. He was born October 27,1944. Services and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Penny Laundry and family.
, 66 of Hill St. Keeseville, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021. Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home. A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 1:00pm at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratog…
