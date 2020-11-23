PORT HENRY — The historic Port Henry Train Station needed a new roof, stonework and remodeling, but the Town of Moriah couldn’t afford to do the work.
So, Canadian Pacific Railway, which is responsible for capital improvements to the 1888 stone edifice, and Amtrak, overseeing passenger accommodations, agreed to pay the bill.
TWO PROJECTS
The Romanesque style station had only a ground level pad for passengers getting off trains, but a higher platform with handicapped access is part of the $1 million refurbishment.
A variety of contractors are working on two projects at the train station, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.
One is doing stonework and a new roof and flashing, paid for by CP Rail, while the outside platform construction and inside remodeling, including a new handicapped bathroom, is funded by Amtrak.
The Port Henry stop normally receives two trains a day between New York City and Montreal, but those are suspended while the Canadian border is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian Pacific Railway now owns the depot and leases it back to the Town of Moriah.
“We have an agreement with CP Rail for maintenance and they in return let us use it for a senior center,” Scozzafava said.” Amtrak has an agreement with the seniors so they have someone there to greet trains, which aren’t running right now.”
The Moriah Senior Center within the station is also a senior nutrition site, although in-person meals have been replaced with Meals on Wheels deliveries during the pandemic.
STATION HISTORY
The stone station was designed by architect Henry Hobson Richardson and paid for by the Witherbee-Sherman Mining Company, which wanted visitors to Port Henry to have an elegant experience.
The station is on the National Historic Register. In 2019, about 3,000 rail passengers came through the facility.
The station is one of a kind due to its architecture, Scozzafava said.
“That building is absolutely beautiful. We have one of the most historic stations on the line.”
The town had to convince CP Rail that the roof replacement was a capital improvement and not maintenance, which the town would have been responsible for, Scozzafava said.
“It’s a been a long haul,” the supervisor said. “We’re making some headway. I‘m pleased to see it’s being preserved.”
