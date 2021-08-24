Port Henry family escapes burning home

PORT HENRY – A Port Henry family narrowly escaped an early Sunday-morning fire that destroyed their home.
Greg and Nicole VanBuren and their teenage children, Logan and Sawyer, were able to flee their burning house at 12 Tobey St. without injuries when the fire broke out.
Officials said Mr. VanBuren was awaked by the smell of smoke and quickly got his family out of the home.
Port Henry Fire Department had mutual aid from Moriah, Mineville-Witherbee, Crown Point, Ticonderoga and Westport in fighting the fire, which heavily damaged the woodframe home.
The VanBuren’s and their children are staying with other family members.
Port Henry Fire Chief James Hughes said the call came at just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
“(We) determined the two-story, older, woodframe, balloon-construction-type structure to be fully involved,” he said by email. “I was quickly able to ascertain, from the owners, that all occupants safely exited their residence through the rear, north side door.”
He said firefighters protected the home next door.
“Port Henry Fire Department was able to prevent further fire extension to the 14 Tobey Street residence owned by Mary Larmore on the west side of the involved structure,” the chief said. “It was noted this residence did sustain some damage, amounting to melted vinyl siding and possible damage to a recreational vehicle parked in the driveway.
“The use of Ticonderoga's Tower 336 and Moriah Fire Department's Engine 251 was able to successfully contain and suppress the fire. The fire was under control in less than three hours.”
Chief Hughes credited the Essex County Mutual Aid System, Essex County dispatchers, and “the outstanding initial response from Moriah and Mineville-Witherbee Fire Departments.”
Special thanks was also extended to Crown Point Fire Department for promptly responding to two fire alarm activations at 8 St. Patrick’s Place while on standby at the Port Henry Fire Station.
Chief Hughes said no injuries were sustained fighting the fire.
The family’s dog also got out safely with them.
The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the fire.
Initial reports are that it may have started at a lithium-ion battery in a riding lawn mower that was stored under the porch of the house and may have gotten wet.
