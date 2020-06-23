PLATTSBURGH — It's Primary Election Day, meaning polls are open countywide for Democrats looking to cast a vote in the presidential primary race.
City of Plattsburgh Dems could vote for their pick in the mayoral primary, as well.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For a list of polling places, the Clinton County Board of Elections directs voters to its website.
BAD TURNOUT
As of Friday, Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer had said she was disappointed with Clinton County's early voting turnout.
The 9-day period, lasting June 13 through June 21, allowed county residents the opportunity to show up to the polls before election day, avoiding long lines and, in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, lessening the risk of virus exposure.
It was only the second time county voters had the option and, by the end of last week, The Press-Republican reported less than 100 Clinton County residents who took advantage.
Dyer said very few had added to the numbers over the weekend, adding that the overall turnout was "just horrible."
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
Dyer said the Board of Elections had sent out over 18,000 postage-paid absentee ballot applications, asking county residents if they wanted the absentee ballot mailed to them.
"If you lived in the City of Plattsburgh, it included the mayoral ballot also," she said.
Out of the 4,014 presidential primary applications that were issued, as of Monday, nearly 2,700 had been returned.
For the mayoral primary, 1,329 were issued and nearly 930 had been returned.
"I would have thought that the absentees would have been a lot more," Dyer said. "I can't imagine all of these people will show up tomorrow, because of the (novel) coronavirus."
Absentee ballots must be postmarked Tuesday, June 23 to be counted. Commissioners will start counting absentee ballots July 1.
SAFETY STEPS
The county's Board of Elections has said it will be abiding by safety guidelines throughout the voting process, including keeping social distance and mandating masks.
Disinfection steps will also be taken.
