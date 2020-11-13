PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel was granted its requested extension, allowing the group to submit recommendations on or before Thursday, Feb. 11.
"I think that just more time is needed," City Police Chief Levi Ritter told city councilors at a recent meeting. "I believe they feel like they are very, very close to getting some good data and coming up with some very good suggestions.
"The Dec. 31 deadline was looming and they wanted to take proactive action to make sure that they could facilitate these recommendations."
GOVERNOR'S ORDER
The Plattsburgh City Common Council formed the panel at the end of June in accordance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Executive Order 203.
The directive required that all statewide governments with a police agency, like the City of Plattsburgh, perform a comprehensive review of its police force strategies, policies and procedures, and to implement improvement plans to address the community's particular needs, as well as to address any racial bias.
The state order required such changes be ratified by April 1, 2021, but the city resolution had a different deadline, requiring the council ratify or adopt its panel's plan no later than Dec. 31.
AN EXTENSION
Feeling that time table hadn't afforded enough time, the panel requested the council grant an extension.
Amanda Bulris-Allen, panel member and National Alliance on Mental Illness of Champlain Valley executive director, said she and fellow members had been working to the best of their ability to follow the late December deadline.
"But it was obvious early on that this deadline was not feasible, and would not allow the review panel the appropriate time to do its job as suggested by the governor's order," she told the Press-Republican.
"Previously it may have been suggested that recommendations from the panel might impact the city's 2021 budget. It became evident that this would not be the case."
PANEL WORK
The Feb. 11 deadline was approved by the council last week and strictly applied to the panel's recommendations, not to the city's ratification and/or adoption of changes.
Councilors hoped the new target date would afford their body time enough to hear from the public on the panel's future suggestions in order to pass any changes by the governor's April 1 deadline.
Some councilors also looked for an update on the panel's work.
To date, Bulris-Allen told the Press-Republican that the Review Panel had looked over City Police policy, completed a community survey and provided community and police focus groups. She said they were beginning to work on forming council recommendations.
"As a member of the panel," she said, "we are working for our community and are pleased that the city council has agreed to extend the resolution to allow the work to continue beyond the previous deadline."
MEMBERSHIP CHANGES
The panel has lost members since June, with several resignations for personal reasons, mostly related to available time and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chair Emily Stacey, a city resident and SUNY Plattsburgh student, stepped down some time ago, and was soon followed by City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs.
Gibbs recently told the Press-Republican that she hadn't had the time, given her job as a full-time teacher and her work on the City Council, to give the panel her all.
"I felt they deserved someone who could," she said.
MEETING DETAILS
The panel will host its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
It is marked as a, "limited meeting time/no public comment," session, but the meeting will be open to the public.
