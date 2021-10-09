FORT COVINGTON — A Fort Covington woman died after a one-car crash on County Route 1 Thursday, State Police said.
Suzanne K. Seidel-Patnode, 53, was driving south in a 2014 Subaru Forrester when she reportedly ran off the east shoulder of the roadway, overturning and striking a concrete barrier, a news release by State Police said.
Seidel-Patnode was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon. An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Friday at CVPH, police said.
