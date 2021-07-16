Police: Two men arrested for home invasion burglary

PLATTSBURGH — Two men were arrested for an alleged home invasion robbery Thursday, after police said they targeted an O’Connell Way home.
Police said Ryan Corse, 27, of Plattsburgh, and John Hunt, 21, of Peasleville, forcibly entered the apartment and assaulted a male victim. Police added they also allegedly stole the victim’s wallet forcibly and caused significant damage to the home, a news release by the Plattsburgh Police Department said.
The victim was taken to CVPH, where he was treated for his injuries, police said.
Corse and Hunt reportedly attempted to flee and avoid arrest but were later apprehended, the release said. Police said Hunt was in possession of a loaded firearm, while Corse was found with a BB gun that was made to look like a Glock pistol, the release said.
Both Hunt and Corse were charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, all felonies, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Both were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court Friday and were remanded to Clinton County Jail, the release said.
