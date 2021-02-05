PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County law enforcement will once again collaborate with State Police for Super Bowl weekend through the state-wide initiative, STOP DWI.
New York started increasing the amount of patrols to crack down on impaired driving Friday and will last through Monday.
DEADLY PERIOD
“The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event, and Super Bowl Weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving,” Deputy Russell Haag, Clinton County’s STOP DWI coordinator, said in a news release.
During last year’s Super Bowl crackdown, police issued more than 26,000 traffic violations state-wide, 850 of which were for DWIs, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
“New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving, and law enforcement will be on the road all weekend long to help keep New Yorkers safe,” Cuomo said in a news release.
“If you drink and drive, you will get caught, so avoid costly and potentially deadly consequences by planning for a safe ride home.”
Of the 26,375 tickets issued during 2020’s Super Bowl
weekend, according to Cuomo’s office:
• 850 were for impaired driving
• 811 were for distracted driving
• 157 were for the Move Over law
• 569 were seat belt violations
• 5,327 were for speeding violations
• 18,661 were for other violations
Clinton County urges residents to make a plan for those hosting hosting and going to Super Bowl parties.
“Designate a responsible driver before the game begins,” the release said.
“We want fans to remember that it’s a choice. So root for your favorite team; enjoy your friends and family and remember “DON’T DRIVE, GET A RIDE!”
Haag also added: “Every year police agencies around the state publicly announce the crackdown event and every year our state suffers fatalities from impaired drivers. I know with COVID everyone wants to go back to some sort of normalcy, but it’s still a threat and so is impaired driving.
“So if you do decide to celebrate the big game away from your own home, do it safely. Our loved ones are on the roadways and to lose them to a preventable act like an impaired motor vehicle crash is senseless. Be safe, drive safe and enjoy the game.”
