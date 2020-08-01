PLATTSBURGH — Three people were arrested by the City of Plattsburgh’s Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit Wednesday on charges related to an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Plattsburgh area, police said.
City Police executed a search warrant at 93 Oak St., Apartment C in the City of Plattsburgh, according to a press release.
During execution of the search warrant, police allegedly seized 37.2 grams of fentanyl in 62 individually wrapped packages and 9 grams of crack-cocaine in 18 individually wrapped packages.
The residents, Billy Hendrie, 28, and Jessica Hendrie, 24, were both arrested and charged with criminal nuisance in the first degree, a class E felony.
CHARGES
Both Hendries have pending charges in Warren County for criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, in which they were released on their own recognizance, a class B felony, the release said.
Eric Alvarez, 40, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, the release said.
The Hendries were released on appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in City Court on Aug. 13.
Alvarez was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Thursday and released on his own recognizance.
