Police say missing sisters found safe

Update: The sisters were located and are safe. An investigation is ongoing, State Police said.
JAY — Two sisters, who New York State Police said may have run away from home, and were reported missing from their Grove Road home Thursday night, have been found and are safe.
Police put out a notice Friday morning that the sisters, Charity A. Agney, 14, and Mia J. Agney, 12, were discovered missing from home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Charity A. Agney, 14, was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a dark colored hoodie. It was unknown what Mia J. Agney, 12, was wearing when she left home, police said.
Police reported later Friday morning that the sisters had been found and were safe, and an investigation was continuing.
Anyone with information can call State Police at (518) 873-2750.
