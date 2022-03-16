PLATTSBURGH — Police have charged a 46-year-old man they say was involved in a Tuesday morning shooting and assault in Plattsburgh that sent two people to the hospital.
Clarence Lee Jackson was arrested for first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm, both felonies, after he allegedly shot Alexis Buckel, 40, of Plattsburgh, during a dispute at a Wallace Hill Road home around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Buckel was later taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for non-life threatening injuries, State Police said on Wednesday.
Daniel S. Basso, 32, of Plattsburgh, was also assaulted, police said. Jackson allegedly struck Basso in the face with a rifle, according to a preliminary felony complaint filed in Plattsburgh Town Court.
The dispute, according to a statement Basso gave police, started after he agreed to go to Jackson’s home, a single-wide mobile home on the south side of Wallace Hill Road, to bring him heroin.
When Basso arrived at Jackson’s home with Buckel, his girlfriend, Jackson was waiting for them by his pickup truck, according to Basso’s statement. After Basso gave Jackson the heroin, Jackson told him he had nothing for him.
“I thought he was joking,” Basso said in his statement. “We got into it a bit, and he reached into the backseat (of his truck) on the floorboard and pulled out an AR-15.”
Basso said he then grabbed the heroin and started to back away with Buckel. Jackson’s girlfriend then came out of their home holding a handgun, which was followed by what Basso believed to be gunshots.
Buckel then struggled to take away Jackson’s gun, now a handgun he had taken from his truck, before Jackson “pistol whipped” her, Basso said. Basso then wrestled with Jackson while Buckel went back to their truck.
Basso ended up on the ground with Jackson and Jackson's girlfriend hitting him, at one point with Jackson gripping the barrel of his rifle with two hands and slamming the butt down into his face, according to Basso’s statement.
Basso said he was eventually able to get back up and head back to his truck and drive away. As they drove, Basso said, Buckel was complaining about back pain when they noticed there was blood on her. Basso said he then drove to CVPH for treatment.
State Police said Basso has since been released from CVPH. According to online inmate records, Basso was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and is being held in Clinton County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Jackson is also being held in county jail but without bond, police said.
An order of protection by Plattsburgh Town Court for Basso against Jackson has been issued, according to court documents.
According to New York’s corrections department, Jackson was previously convicted of robbery and assault in 1999 and burglary in 2012.
The investigation into the dispute and shooting is ongoing, police said.
