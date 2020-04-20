MALONE — Police recovered the body of Dustin Graves, 26, from the Salmon River at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Malone Village Police Chief Christopher Premo said.
Graves had been reported missing Thursday, April 16, according to Premo. Village police were able to find surveillance video of him walking on the Pearl Street Bridge around 11:30 p.m. the night before, Premo added.
New York State Police assisted village police in the search with its aviation unit and its underwater recovery team, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Village police are handling the rest of the case, Fleishman added.
There are currently no leads as to how Graves ended up in the river, Premo said, but anyone with information related to Graves’ disappearance is asked to call village police at 518-483-2424.
An autopsy was performed on Graves at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh on Monday, according to Premo, and the results are pending.
