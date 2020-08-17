PERU — A Peru man is accused of driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) while intoxicated.
At around 11:53 p.m. Saturday, Clinton County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Kerry D. Nolan Jr., 28, who was driving a three-wheeler in the Town of Peru, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
"Subsequent to the roadside investigation by deputies, it was determined that Nolan was operating the ATV while in an intoxicated condition," the release said.
Deputies charged Nolan with felony aggravated-DWI for having a blood alcohol concentration of .18 or more; felony-DWI due to two previous convictions within the past 10 years; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony; and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor, the release said.
The Sheriff's Office said he was additionally ticketed for driving without a license, driving an unregistered ATV, failure to keep right, not wearing a helmet, improper/no headlights, improper/no taillights and driving an uninsured ATV.
Following processing at the Sheriff's Office, Nolan was released on appearance tickets returnable to Peru Town Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.