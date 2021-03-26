BURKE — A one-year-old child was transported to Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital in Malone after a farming accident on East Road Thursday evening.
He later died from his injuries in the hospital, State Police said.
After an investigation by troopers, it was determined that around 7:12 p.m., Mahlon Miller, 45, was towing a hay wagon in reverse with a Kubota skid steer when Benjamin M. Miller, 1, approached the rear of the steer and was struck, a news release by State Police said.
The child was then transported to Alice Hyde.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
No further details were available.
