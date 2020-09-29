MOIRA — The missing town couple has been found safe, the FBI said Tuesday evening.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Sarah Ruane said additional details would be released today Wednesday.
Ruane said the investigation had involved a great deal of coordination among multiple police agencies in two countries.
Sgt. Claude Denis of the Sureté du Quebec, the provincial police agency, said earlier Tuesday that the SQ was assisting New York State Police in their search for James A. Helm Sr., 76, and his 70-year-old wife, Sandra, because authorities believe the couple could be in Quebec. Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services Chief Sean Dulude also confirmed his agency was involved in the investigation and was assisting the SQ.
Both declined to comment further, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
State Police released photos of the couple on Tuesday but did not provide any additional information about their investigation.
The Helms were last seen Sunday evening, troopers previously said. No other details were released.
On Monday afternoon, the Helm residence on State Route 95 was closed off by police crime scene tape and two troopers were posted at the home. On Tuesday, the police presence and the crime scene tape were gone.
Helm has been the town highway superintendent for more than a decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.