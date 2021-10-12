JAY — Police say a Jay man previously reported missing has been safely located.
State Police originally put out an alert Sunday that Carlton Craig, 25, was last seen at his home on Saturday and that his family was concerned for his welfare.
He was found in Queensbury in good health, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The police investigation into his temporary disappearance has concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.