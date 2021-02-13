PLATTSBURGH — A man was transported to Fletcher Allen Hospital after he fell from the four-story roof of 35 Clinton St. Friday, Plattsburgh City Police said.
The man landed in Protection Avenue and was called in at about 3:39 p.m. after a passerby noticed the bleeding man by a dumpster. The man was still breathing by the time officers located him, Corporal Joshua Pond said.
Police said the man suffered severe injuries and is still in critical condition at Fletcher Allen, Pond said.
Police are still investigating but, as of now, believe he willingly jumped off, Pond said. Police are also currently looking for video surveillance footage to rule out whether he was pushed from the roof, Pond said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.