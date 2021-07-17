BEEKMANTOWN — A Massachusetts man allegedly abducted and forcibly raped a woman walking along a road here Thursday evening.
On Friday, State Police arrested 31-year-old Michael A. Ramos-Perez of Palmer, Massachusetts, after he forcibly raped a victim on July 15, at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the town of Beekmantown, according to a press release.
The victim was walking when she was forced into a van, police said.
The victim was then driven a short distance, forcibly raped, and released.
The release did not name the victim or specify the roadway where the alleged abduction took place.
Ramos-Perez was charged with Rape 1st degree, Kidnapping 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 4th degree, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree.
He was arraigned in the Town of Beekmantown Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $65,000 cash bail, or $175,000 bond.
State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Plattsburgh City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration’s Plattsburgh Regional Office, United States Border Patrol, New York State Intelligence Center, and the North Country Crime Analysis Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.