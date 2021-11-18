CHAZY — Charges are pending for a suspect arrested for injuring a victim during a domestic incident in an Ashley Road home Thursday morning.
State Police responded to the home at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The victim sustained injuries to their head, face, neck and torso, with a minor stab wound to their leg, police said.
The victim was treated at University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
State Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name as charges were pending Thursday afternoon.
