PLATTSBURGH — State Police said around 1:30 p.m. that all suspects involved in a shooting incident that occurred on Wallace Hill Road in the Town of Plattsburgh were in custody, and there was no threat to the general public.
One person was shot and was being treated at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, police said.
The investigation was continuing.
As a result of the search for those involved, the hospital went into lock down mode as a precaution until the suspects were caught. The lockdown was later lifted.
Michelle LeBeau, RN, BS, MHRM, President of Alice Hyde Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) issued a statement regarding the temporary lockdown of the CVPH Main Campus.
"We are temporarily limiting access into our main campus while we care for those involved in an incident in our community. Only those with emergency medical needs will be admitted. All medical appointments on the Main Campus, including our Medical Office Buildings at 206, 210 and 214 Cornelia St., and the FitzPatrick Cancer Center, will be canceled.
"Please call to reschedule. Visitors already in our facility are welcome to remain. Employees should report to work as scheduled and should have their CVPH badges."
The lockdown was lifted after the suspects were caught.
Plattsburgh City School District also went into a security mode.
District Superintendent Jay Lebrun issued a notice to the school family at 1 p.m.
"We’ve received reports that there was a shooting in Clinton County, outside of the City of Plattsburgh, and that the shooter is at large," the memo said.
"What limited reports we have received from law enforcement indicate that there is no imminent threat to any schools. These reports are yet-to-be corroborated, and so our schools will operate in ‘lock-out’ mode for the next while.
"Community members presenting to the schools for business this afternoon may need to return at another time. Parents arriving at school to pick-up children before dismissal time should call the school office upon arrival.
State Police were being assisted in the investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration - Adirondack Drug Task Force, Department of Environmental Conservation, and US Customs and Border Protection.
More details will be reported as they become available.
