PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and was found in possession of drugs, State Police said.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 26, when the vehicle failed to stop and turned into a parking lot by Quality Inn and Suites before crashing into a row of hedges, a news release by State Police said.
The driver, who police said was 34-year-old Steven J. Burleigh, then fled on foot and was later apprehended by troopers shortly after, the release said.
Burleigh was allegedly found in possession of about five grams of cocaine, suboxone strips and various drug paraphernalia, according to police.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, both felonies, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving.
Burleigh was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on bail, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a teenager after they allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a home on Sept. 22.
According to State Police, the 17-year-old from Plattsburgh threw the Molotov cocktail at an Abenaki Road home. The home was not damaged, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The teenager was charged with first-degree attempted arson and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. He was arraigned in Clinton County Youth Part Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $25,000 cash or bail or $50,000 bond, Fleishman said.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh teenager was arrested on Sept. 22 after they allegedly stole a vehicle, State Police said.
The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Alburgh, Vt. on June 19, Fleishman said.
The 17-year-old was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was arraigned in Clinton County Youth Part Court. He was remanded and taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department pending juvenile detention facility assignment, Fleishman said.
MOIRA — Police arrested a Moira man after he allegedly broke into a Birch Lane home Sept. 26.
According to State Police, Joseph J. Norton, 37, unlawfully entered the home at about 1:23 a.m., which also violated a stay-away order of protection, a news release by State Police said.
Norton was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Bangor Town Court and was remanded to Franklin County Jail without bail. He’s set to appear in Moira Town Court at a later date, the release said.
MALONE — Police arrested a Malone man after he allegedly made repeated threats against staff at the Alice Hyde Medical Center’s Emergency Room.
The threats were reportedly made by Kyle Crump, 23, a news release by State Police said.
A warrant for Crump’s arrest was issued by Malone Town Court on Aug. 20 after an investigation into the threats started on July 9, the release said. Crump was arrested on Sept. 25.
He was charged with second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. Police said Crump was also wanted on a warrant from Essex County for failing to appear in Essex County Court following his arrest on Jan. 24, 2020, for DWI and other charges from a personal injury vehicle crash in Bloomingdale, the release said.
Crump was also wanted on a warrant from Westville Town Court for failing to appear in court following an arrest for drug possession on May 27, 2020, police said.
While Crump was being transported by troopers to Essex County Jail, he allegedly broke the inside passenger side door handle of the patrol car, police said. He was additionally charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and was issued an appearance ticket.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
