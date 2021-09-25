ALBANY — A Hogansburg man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in a drug running operation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Tyren Terrance, 26, was sentenced to 30 months for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, a news release by the Attorney's Office said.
In May, Terrance admitted in his guilty plea to transporting 10 hockey bags containing about 200 kilograms of marijuana with a co-conspirator in two pickup trucks, intending to drop them off in the New York City area on Aug. 20, 2020, the release said.
Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, who handed Terrance his sentence, further ordered that he serve three years of post release supervision and that he forfeit $35,000 obtained through his offenses, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the Hon. Timothy J. Lawliss, Clinton County Court Judge, sentenced Lauren Reyell to an 18-month determinate sentence followed by 18 months of post-release supervision on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony.
A $1,000 fine was imposed plus $375 in fees and surcharges. Reyell was also ordered to pay $120 in restitution to the New York State Police for control buy money.
Reyell was charged by Superior Court Information with the sale of Buprenorphine, a narcotic preparation, on June 26, 2019, and July 16, 2019, in the City of Plattsburgh.
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie prosecuted the defendant.
The defendant was represented by the Public Defender’s Office
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
