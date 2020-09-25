PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
ALTONA — Three people were injured when in a car-on-motorcycle crash Sept. 23, State Police say.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Troopers responded to Alder Bend Road for a report of the crash and found that a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Dale K. Barcomb, 50, of Altona, was traveling north on Alder Bend Road, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and attempted to pass a 2016 Ford Focus operated by Hilda M. Belair, 54, also of Altona, who was also traveling north.
As Barcomb overtook Belair on the left, Belair was turning left into a driveway, according to Fleishman, when Barcomb’s motorcycle struck Belair’s car on the driver’s side and he and his passenger, Kelly J. Labarge, 41, of Dannemora, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
Barcomb, Labarge and Belair were all transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, Fleishman said.
FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged in connection to a Sept. 3 larceny at Walmart, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the Consumer Square store on Sept. 8, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, and learned that an unknown male subject had stolen $2,118.20 in merchandise, a locked display case containing various watches and a Vivitar Drone valued at $129.
The male was later identified as Jon M. Walecki, 50, of Plattsburgh, according to Fleishman, and he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
Walecki was also found in possession of a quantity of crack-cocaine, Fleishman said, and was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Walecki was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and was remanded to the Clinton County Jail on no bail.
He is scheduled to return to the Plattsburgh Town Court for further proceedings.
ELIZABETHTOWN — Two men were arrested after they assaulted a hiker on Sept. 13, State Police say.
Troopers responded to Meigsville Road just before 7 a.m. that day for a report of an injured man, Fleishman said.
An investigation revealed that a 48-year-old man who had been hiking around New York from out of state accepted a ride from Sean R. Gallagher, 37, of Westport, and Alan R. Smith, 26, of Plattsburgh.
Gallagher and Smith then assaulted the man, striking him in the face and head with their fists and the end of a shotgun, according to Fleishman.
The victim sustained multiple bruises and lacerations to his head and face, Fleishman said, as well as a broken orbital bone and was taken by ambulance to Elizabethtown Community Hospital to be treated.
Gallagher was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, as well as second-degree menacing and a NYS Public Health Law Violation of unlawfully growing cannabis, both misdemeanors
Gallagher was arraigned in the Chesterfield Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail, on $5,000 bond.
Smith was charged with tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
He was arraigned in the Westport Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in Elizabethtown Court at a later date.
PLATTSBURGH — Three people were recently arrested in connection to a string of larcenies in Clinton County, State Police say.
In early September, items were stolen from several vehicles in the towns of Plattsburgh and Chazy, with many of these larcenies including wallets and purses containing credit cards and debit cards, which were then used to make purchases at several retail businesses in and around the Plattsburgh area, according to a press release.
Following an extensive investigation, Kimberly A. Courtright, 35, and Joseph A. Urban, 37, both of Port Henry, were arrested on Sept. 16 while Timothy M. McCaffrey, 36, also of Port Henry, was arrested on Sept. 21.
Courtright, Urban, and McCaffrey were all charged with multiple counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, the release said.
They were all released with tickets to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
MALONE — A Massena woman was arrested Sept. 19 after assaulting a disabled person, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Stephanie M. LaFleur 49, after she assaulted a physically disabled person in the town of Malone, according to a press release.
LaFleur struck the victim in the head and face multiple times with her hands, the release said, and forcibly removed a cell phone from another person’s hand in an attempt to stop them from calling police about the altercation.
She was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and first-degre endangering a physically disabled person, a felony.
She was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and was released on her own recognizance, to appear in Malone Town Court at a later date.
BEEKMANTOWN — A Plattsburgh man was arrested Sept. 20 after a crashing on State Route 190, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 5:43 p.m., according to a press release, and an investigation revealed that a Ford Taurus operated by Shawn O. Bryson, 43, was traveling west on Jersey Swamp Road and approaching the intersection of State Route 190 when his vehicle struck the rear of a truck towing a trailer, operated by 41-year-old Jeremy P. Corrow of Beekmantown, that was stopped at the intersection.
Bryson and Corrow were not injured.
Bryson’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.13 percent, the release said.
Bryson was charged with DWI and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.
He was released with appearance tickets directing him to appear in Beekmantown Town Court at a later date.
ELIZABETHTOWN — A Crown Point man was charged after smashing out windows of a Sunoco convenience store, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the Sunoco on River Street on Sept. 21 for a report of criminal mischief to the building when employees observed several windows that were smashed out of the building at approximately 6 a.m., according to a press release.
Subsequent to an investigation, troopers arrested Devin M. McCoy, 25, and he was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
McCoy was arraigned at the Moriah Town Court, released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in Elizabethtown Town Court at a later date.
MALONE — Two Tupper Lake teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Bloomer Road on Sept. 23, State Police say.
A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen to the Tupper Lake Police Department that morning, a press release said.
The operator of the vehicle later drove it to the Malone area and lost control while driving along a gravel portion of the road, and the vehicle ran off the roadway, striking trees.
Neither teen was hurt and both declined medical attention, according to the release.
They were both arrested and charged with one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and were released with appearance tickets returnable to Franklin County Family Court.
