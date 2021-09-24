PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man is accused of assaulting someone with a knife.
On Sept. 16, State Police charged Milton A. Delgado-Cornejo, 36, with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.
Delgado-Cornejo allegedly cut another male's left arm with a knife. Police said the victim was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Delgado-Cornejo's arrest followed an investigation into an incident reported that afternoon.
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail on $10,000 cash bail/$20,000 bond. He remained in custody Friday.
MASSENA — A Fort Covington man was arrested after a police investigation into stolen property concluded.
State Police arrested Matthew J. Jacobs, 32, on Sept. 21, alleging him of stealing a UTV and a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer, which police said he later crashed, according to a news release.
Jacobs was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies, for allegedly stealing the 2021 Can Am Defender UTV from a North Raquette River Road home on July 18 and for stealing the Blazer from a parking lot by Northern New York in Fort Covington Sept. 21, the release said.
Police said Jacobs later crashed the Blazer on State Route 37C near the Helena Fire Station in Brasher. A passenger during the crash, 36-year-old Olivia J. Terrence, of Akwesasne, was taken to Massena Memorial Hospital for serious injuries and was later transported to SUNY Medical Center in Syracuse, where she is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.
After his arrest, Jacobs was arraigned in Massena Village Court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond, the release said. He is scheduled to return to Massena Village Court at a later date, police said.
TICONDEROGA — A Port Henry man was arrested after police said he struck troopers’ patrol cars and attempted to force them off the road.
According to State Police, troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on State Route 22 on Sept. 16 at about 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle did not stop and continued driving west onto State Route 74.
The vehicle, driven by Faber S. Kelly, 41, allegedly struck a State Police patrol car and attempted to drive the police vehicle off the road. A pursuit began, a news release said.
The pursuit, which lasted 17 miles and reached a top speed of 98 mph, ended in Schroon, where Kelly was arrested, the release said. He was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.
Kelly was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and was released with future court appearances scheduled, police said.
PLATTSBURGH — Police arrested a Troy woman for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on Sept. 20.
Police pulled over Danielle C. Miller, 31, in Market 32’s parking lot on Centre Drive at about 9:10 p.m., when she was reportedly found to be driving under the influence with a revoked license and an active warrant from the Watervliet Police Department, which was not extraditable, a news release by State Police said.
Miller was charged with DWAI-drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony. She was released with tickets to Plattsburgh Town Court, the release said.
PLATTSBURGH — A man was sentenced to more than two years in prison after police arrested him for possessing meth lab equipment in April, the Clinton County District Attorney's Office said.
Jeran Bacon was handed a 30 month sentence with one year of post release supervision by Clinton County Judge William Favreau for the one count of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, he faced, a news release by the DA's Office said.
Police on April 13 found laboratory equipment with chemical reagents and/or solvents in a room in City Motel on Route 9 in Plattsburgh, the release said.
Favreau further imposed a $500 fine with $375 in fees to Bacon's sentence.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
