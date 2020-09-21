FELONY ARRESTS
KEESEVILLE — A Keeseville man was charged after damaging motel property, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Michael I. Adamson, 35, on Sept. 16 after he damaged property at the Villa Motel on North Ausable Street, according to a press release, after he kicked open a door and broke a window.
He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Adamson was arraigned at the Ausable Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance to reappear in the Ausable Town Court at a later date.
CHAZY — A Chazy man received felony charges after forging a check in 2018, State Police say.
An investigation found that Andrew W. Bordeau, 58, had forged a victim’s signature on a check in order to withdraw money from a life insurance policy in April 2018, a press release said.
Bordeau was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both felonies.
He was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and released to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT
BANGOR — A Massena man was injured in a dump truck rollover on Sept. 14, State Police say.
The 2005 Volvo dump truck was being driven east on County Route 8 by Arthur T. Lilley II, 46, a press release said.
The truck, loaded with asphalt, rolled over onto its driver’s side after Lilley made an unsafe lane change, drove off the south shoulder, tried to regain control, over-corrected his steering and struck a fence, according to the release.
Lilley was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Memorial Hospital to be treated for back pain.
The Franklin County Highway Department responded to clean up the spilled asphalt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.