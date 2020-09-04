FELONY ARRESTS
MALONE — A Bangor woman was arrested for slapping another woman on Aug. 26, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Jackie L. Lafountain, 45, after an investigation found that she had slapped a female Citizens Advocate consumer, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The incident was reported July 3.
Lafountain, a Citizens Advocate staff member, was arrested for one count of first-degree endangering the wellfare of an incompetent person, a felony.
She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Malone Town Court on Sept. 1, according to Fleishman.
LONG LAKE — A Long Lake man was arrested after threatening a U.S. Census worker with a baseball bat, State Police say.
On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:44 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Route 28N in the Town of Long Lake for a report of a menacing and a criminal mischief, according to a press release.
An investigation revealed that Francis N. Peets, 37, threatened the census worker with a baseball bat, and when the victim attempted to drive away, Peets struck his vehicle with the bat, causing damages, the release said.
Peets was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, both felonies, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
He was released on appearance tickets for Long Lake Town Court.
TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man was arrested after causing thousands of dollars of damages to a victim’s truck, State Police say.
An investigation found that Michael J. Valentine, 31, had caused over $3,000 in damages to the vehicle in April, including a broken windshield, four slashed tires, broken head and tail lights, broken side mirrors and damages to the hood of the truck, according to a press release.
He was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned by the Piercefield Town Court and was released to reappear in the court at a later date.
State Police were assisted by the Tupper Lake Police Department.
PLATTSBURGH — A Saranac man was arrested after an anonymous tip connected him to a Walmart theft, State Police say.
An unknown male entered the Plattsburgh Wal-Mart on State Route 3 in the town of Plattsburgh on Aug. 6, shortly after noon, a press release said, and stole approximately $1,500 worth of various merchandise.
State Police then asked anyone with information related to the incident to call them, and an anonymous tip led to the Aug. 29 arrest of John R. Callaway, 36.
Callaway was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was released with an appearance ticket for Plattsburgh Town Court, the release said.
State Police wish to thank the members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.
MORIAH — A neighborhood disturbance investigation on Aug. 30 ended with the arrest of a Moriah teen, State Police say.
The investigation revealed that Raymond L. Fontaine, 19, damaged a vehicle by ripping the windshield wipers and driver's side mirror off, Fleishman said, also punching the front windshield, breaking the glass.
Fontaine also engaged in aggressive behavior toward three individuals, according to Fleishman, striking one with a metal lawn chair and broken sideview mirror, as well as biting another person in the chest.
He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and two counts of second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor.
He was released with tickets to appear before the Moriah Town Court.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
PLATTSBURGH — A two-car accident left two people injured Aug. 26, State Police say.
Just after 2 p.m. that day, a 2007 Kia operated by Heather L. Dutton, 41, of Plattsburgh, was traveling east on Pleasant Ridge Road while a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by David F. Imhoff, 68, of Plattsburgh, was traveling east in front of Dutton’s vehicle, Fleishman said.
Imhoff stopped and waited to turn left, and Dutton’s vehicle struck the rear of Imhoff’s.
Imhoff was transported to CVPH to be treated for back pain while a passenger in Dutton’s vehicle, Dylan J. Claffey, 13, of Plattsburgh, was brought there to be treated for chest pain.
DICKINSON — Three people were injured when a St. Regis Falls man rear-ended a horse and buggy, State Police say.
On Aug. 26 at approximately 10:45 a.m., Drew D. Labombard, 27, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla west on State Route 11B when it struck the rear of the buggy, Fleishman said.
The buggy was operated by Roman A. Gingerich, 31, and occupied by two other passengers, Ezra Gingerich, 6, and Mary Gingerich, 4, all of Dickinson.
All three Gingeriches sustained minor injuries as a result of being ejected and were treated on scene by responding EMS, according to Fleishman.
The horse also sustained a laceration and was transported by trailer from the scene.
PERU — A two-car accident left one person injured here Aug. 28, State Police say.
Troopers responded to Union Road at approximately 3:15 p.m and found that a 2010 Ford Focus operated by Dorothea C. Chase, 89, of Peru, traveling west on Union Road had stopped at a stop sign, but failed to yield the right of way before she turned to travel south onto Jarvis Road. Fleishman said.
Chase’s vehicle was then struck by a 2013 Suzuki operated by Tyler A. Harrigan, 20, of Peru, who was traveling north.
The impact caused Harrigan’s vehicle to run off the west shoulder of Jarvis Road, striking a utility pole.
Both drivers were not injured, but a passenger in Chase’s vehicle, Ryan M. Burnah, 20, also of Peru, was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh to be treated for chest pain.
PERU — A Plattsburgh man was injured after getting ejected from his motorcycle on Aug. 28, State Police say.
Troopers responded to Pleasant Street in Peru just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle-on-car crash, Fleishman said.
An investigation revealed that a 2012 Suzuki pick-up operated by Steven R. Hills, 63, of Plattsburgh, was traveling north on Pleasant Street, when Hills slowed to turn left onto Elm Street.
Hills failed to yield the right of way to a 2006 Honda Motorcycle operated by Nathen I. Smith, 29, of Plattsburgh, Fleishman said, who was traveling south on Pleasant street, causing the truck to strike the motorcycle.
Smith was ejected and sustained facial injuries and injuries to his right leg.
He was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Hill and his passenger, Darlene M. Depo, 59, of Plattsburgh, were not injured.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
