DANNEMORA — A teenager was arrested Aug. 23 for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in gift cards, State Police said.
Police said the 18-year-old from Ellenburg stole the 18 cards valued at $1,871.82 from Maggy’s Pharmacy on Cook Street.
The teen was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was released to appear in Dannemora Village Court at a later date.
FRANKLIN — A Saranac Lake woman was arrested Aug. 25 after police said she was involved in a domestic dispute.
During the dispute, Sasha L. Eagle, 30, allegedly threw the victim’s phone out the passenger side window of a moving vehicle, dumped motor oil on the interior, broke the display screen on the dashboard, cut the interior with a knife and bit the victim, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The incident occurred while a refrain from order of protection issued by North Elba Town Court was active, Fleishman said.
Eagle was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.
She was arraigned in Brighton Town Court and was released with an appearance in Franklin Town Court scheduled in September.
WAVERLY — Police arrested a St. Regis Falls man Aug. 25 after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle while intoxicated.
Troopers were responding to a report of a stolen 2013 Dodge Ram truck, when they found it crashed on the side of State Route 458, Fleishman said.
Snyder was found on foot about a quarter mile away from the truck. His blood alcohol content was measured to be 0.16%, Fleishman said.
He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and DWI. Snyder was released with appearance tickets to Waverly Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
