PORT HENRY — A Port Henry woman was arrested Sept. 7 after police said she threatened someone with a rifle.
Jessica L. Carr, 40, of Port Henry, was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute in a Rice Lane home at about 9:42 a.m., when she allegedly menaced a man with the firearm, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Carr was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. She was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and was released to return at a later date, Fleishman said.
MALONE — Police said a Malone teenager allegedly lit a home on fire during a dispute Sept. 5.
According to State Police, the fire reportedly started by Koleby Paye, 19, damaged surrounding property, including a vehicle, Fleishman said. He was also reportedly found in possession of illegal fireworks.
Paye was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fifth-degree arson, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of fireworks. He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and was released with to reappear at a later date, Fleishman said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
