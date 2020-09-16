FELONY ARRESTS
CHAZY — A Plattsburgh man was charged with felony DWI after a one-car crash Sept. 10, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash on State Route 9 just after 8 p.m. and found that a Jeep Compass being driven by Tyrone Davis, 46, had ran off the roadway, struck a guard rail and rolled over, a press release said.
Davis was located trapped inside, semiconscious, and was extricated from the vehicle.
Davis was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh with apparent injuries, where he was treated and released, according to the release.
Troopers located several open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle, the release said, and Davis was subsequently arrested for felony DWI, due to a prior conviction, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, also a felony, due to a suspended license.
He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Chazy Town Court.
PERU — A Willsboro man was arrested for DWI after crashing his car into a ditch near Stewart’s Shop on Main street.
Troopers responded to the store just after 9 p.m., a press release said, and found that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael C. Hamm, 32, had struck a ditch near the store’s parking lot.
Hamm refused to submit to a blood alcohol content test and was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, due to having a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.
He was released with tickets to appear in Peru Town Court at a later date.
MOOERS FORKS — A Mooers man was arrested on several charges after threatening a female victim just after midnight on Sept. 14, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a Timber Lane residence for a report of a domestic dispute at 12:37 a.m., a press release said.
State Police arrested Justin A. Billings, 35, after it was discovered he called and texted the victim, threatening to cause harm to her, before arriving at the victim’s residence and causing damages to a television, all occurring in violation of an order of protection, according to the release.
Billings was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt 2nd degree, both misdemeanors.
He was arraigned virtually in Black Brook Town Court and was released.
He is scheduled to appear in the Mooers Town Court at a later date
SCHROON LAKE — A man was arrested on numerous drug charges after a traffic stop Sept. 12, State Police say.
At approximately 3:05 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Chevy Silverado on State Route 9 for failure to maintain lane, a press release said.
The operator, identified as Evan M. Hodulich, 30, of Glenn Gardner, N.J., was subsequently arrested for DWAI.
He was also found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol, according to the release, as well as a quantity of heroin, crack-cocaine, marijuana, various pills and drug paraphernalia.
Hodulich was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, as well as DWAI-drugs, six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of marihuana and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphenalia, all misdemeanors.
Hodulich was arraigned in Schroon Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
