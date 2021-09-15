FATAL ACCIDENT
MOIRA — A three-year old child died after an accident involving an Amish buggy Sunday morning, State Police said.
According to police, the accident occurred around 9:22 a.m. on Elmer Road in Moira and an investigation revealed that Sam Miller of Winthrop fell from the buggy while it was in motion.
The child was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.
FELONY ARRESTS
JAY — An AuSable man faces rape and stolen property charges.
On Sept. 8, State Police arrested Dakota J. Christian, 20, in connection with two investigations, one involving the rape of a mentally handicapped individual, State Police said.
Christian was also allegedly found in possession of an electric bike reported stolen from the AuSable area in June 2021.
Police charged him with second-degree rape and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.
He was arraigned in Jay Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear at a later date.
CONSTABLE — A Hogansburg man is accused of stabbing another man several times Sunday morning.
According to police, around 5:36 a.m., Abraham T. Gray, 36, stabbed another male multiple times in the torso in the parking lot of Burchacon Housing, County Route 38, in Constable.
The victim was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone for treatment, police said.
Gray was charged with second-degree assault, a felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor; second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
He was arraigned in Moira Town Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail/$10,000 bond.
Gray is slated to appear in Constable Town Court at a later date and time.
MALONE — A Central New York man was charged with felony DWI early Sunday morning.
At around 2:14 a.m., State Police arrested Michael P. Hummell, 36, of Brewerton following a traffic stop on State Route 11 in the Town of Malone.
Police said he refused testing to determine the alcohol content of his blood.
Due to a previous DWI conviction in May and a revoked driver's license, Hummel was charged with driving while intoxicated as a felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony; and circumventing an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear at a later date.
PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENTS
KEESEVILLE — Police say a Malone woman was seriously injured in a two-car crash early Saturday morning.
At around 4:40 a.m., Jordan A. Matott, 23, of Keeseville was driving a 2019 Hyundai west on State Route 9N in Keeseville when he struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Meighan Langdon, 31, head-on, police said.
Both operators were extricated from their vehicles, according to police.
Matott was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for multiple abrasions while Langdon was air-lifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington due to serious injuries, police said.
The crash remained under investigation Monday.
ELLENBURG — A Plattsburgh man was injured in a truck-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Ellenburg.
At around 3:45 p.m., Patrick Borrette, 41, of Plattsburgh was attempting to turn a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck left onto State Route 11 from Plank Road when his vehicle struck a motorcycle turning left onto Plank Road from Route 11, police said.
The motorcycle operator, Craig Panton, 66, of Plattsburgh, was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with abrasions on his feet and hips, according to police.
CHAMPLAIN — Four people were injured in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon.
At around 3:22 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a crash on State Route 9B near State Route 9 in the Town of Champlain.
Police said Dalton Dominy, 24, of Tupper Lake was driving a 2017 GMC Acadia west on State Route 9B when his vehicle went off the north shoulder, striking an embankment.
The SUV then rolled end over end before coming to rest upright in the ditch, according to police.
Dominy was taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with a possible concussion, police said.
Three passengers — Kailee A. McCormick, 21, of Lake Clear; Darrin J. Clark, 27, of Bangor; and Vashti M. McCormick, 26, of Tupper Lake — were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
