FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after threatening to kill Clinton County 911 dispatchers, State Police say.
On Sept. 3, troopers arrested Mark G. Turner, 31, for second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, and making a terroristic threat, a felony, after he contacted the Clinton County 911 Center and proceeded to threaten to kill dispatchers there, according to a release.
Turner was arraigned in the Plattsburgh Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.
CHAMPLAIN — A Plattsburgh man was charged after violating an order of protection, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Richard M. Perales, 41, on Sept. 4 after he violated an order of protection by sending the victim threatening text messages, a press release said.
Perales was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
He was transported to the Clinton County Jail due to a warrant issued by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for violating conditions of his parole.
He is to appear at a later date in the Champlain Town Court.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested on numerous charges after a domestic dispute on Sept. 3, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a LaValley Road residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that Howard P. Petell, 35, had refused to allow a victim to leave a room inside the residence, Fleishman said.
He also shoved the victim and choked her, according to Fleishman, and struck the wall with his fist multiple times causing damages.
Upon his arrest, Petell was found in possession of marijuana and suboxone, Fleishman said.
He was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Petell was arraigned through a virtual arraignment by the Saranac Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.
Petell was scheduled to return to the Champlain Town Court on Sept. 10 and Chazy Town Court on Sept. 24.
CONSTABLE — A Westville man was charged with grand larceny after an investigation into an ATV theft, State Police say.
On Sept. 5, at 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on State Route 30 in the town of Constable for the reported larceny, Fleishman said, and Cory R. Cooley, 28, was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny.
He was arraigned at Chateaugay Town Court and was committed to the Franklin County Jail without bail.
Cooley was scheduled to appear in Constable Town Court on Sept. 10.
PERU — A New Jersey man was charged with felony DWI following a traffic stop on the Interstate 87, State Police say.
On Sept. 7 at approximately 9:24 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling north in the town of Peru, for speeding, 81 mph in a 65 mph zone, a press release said.
The operator, Thomas D. Iacono, 55, was subsequently arrested for DWI.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.11 percent, according to the release, and Iacono was also found to have been previously convicted of DWI within the preceding ten years.
He was charged with felony DWI and was released with tickets to appear in the Peru Town Court at a later date.
MALONE — On Sept. 7 at 12:34 p.m., Troopers responded to Wal-Mart in Malone for a report of a shoplifter.
Gage E. Lamay, 29, of Malone, had entered the store and stole merchandise, Fleishman said.
The day before, Lamay was served a trespass order for all Walmart locations after he was caught stealing merchandise and subsequently arrested for petit larceny, according to Fleishman.
Lamay was charged with one count of third-degree burglary and was arraigned in Chateaugay Town Court before being released on his own recognizance to appear in Malone Town Court on Sept. 15.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
