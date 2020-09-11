INVESTIGATION
PERU — State Police are still investigating a burglary that occurred at the Old Lantern Gun Shop on State Route 9 in the town of Peru.
Sometime during the overnight hours between September 8 to September 9, 2020, unknown suspect(s) broke into the business and stole numerous firearms.
The whereabouts of these firearms is still unknown, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, posing a risk to public safety.
Anyone who has knowledge of where these firearms are should contact Investigator Bryan Caron at SP Plattsburgh at 518-873-2777 immediately.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENTS
SCHUYLER FALLS — A Morrisonville man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sand Road Sept. 4, State Police say.
Troopers investigated the crash and found that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Keegan R. Kwetcian, 22, was traveling east on Sand Road when Kwetcian lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid striking an uninvolved motor vehicle that pulled out in front of him from the Clinton County landfill, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital for minor injuries.
ALTONA — An Ellenburg child was injured while driving an ATV Sept. 6, State Police say.
At 10:23 a.m. that day, a 1986 Ford dump truck driven by Robert C. Jarvis, 47, of Ellenburg, was traveling northeast on a wooded lot trail off of State Route 11 in Altona.
A 2004 Suzuki ATV driven by Kristopher C. Jarvis, 11, also of Ellenburg, was traveling southwest on the same wooded lot trail, Fleishman said.
Due to limited visibility from high grass and tree line, the vehicles collided head on, according to Fleishman.
Kristopher was brought to CVPH to be treated for an arm injury.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
