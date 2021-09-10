MOOERS FORKS —A Mooers Forks man was arrested Sept. 9 after police reportedly found photos and images of child porn, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.
The images were allegedly found on electronic devices owned by 55-year-old Claude Y. Leduc, a news release by the Sheriff's Office said.
Leduc was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child, both felonies. Leduc's charges stem from a continued investigation following his arrest in August for manufacturing methamphetamine, the release said.
Leduc was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and was committed back to Clinton Correctional Facility without bail for his latest charges, police said.
CHAZY — A Mooers woman was arrested Sept. 7 after police said she stole money while inside a Stewarts Shop in Chazy.
According to a news release by State Police, Alisha K. Vincent, 31, took more than $1,000 in cash from a person’s wallet at the store.
She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was released with tickets to Chazy Town Court, police said.
AUSABLE — A Peru man was arrested Sept. 4 after police said he caused more than $2,000 in damages to a vehicle.
According to a news release by State Police, Jonathan G. Derone, 31, kicked the driver’s side door of a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer, causing the damage.
Derone was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and was released with an appearance ticket to AuSable Town Court.
PERU — A Keeseville man was arrested Sept. 4 after police said he was driving while intoxicated with a suspended license.
Nathan A. Belanger, 25, was reportedly found driving with a 0.09% blood alcohol content after a traffic stop conducted by troopers on Route 9 at about 8:43 p.m., a news release by State Police said.
Belanger’s license was determined to be suspended, and he was also found to be operating a vehicle in violation of a restriction from having an interlock device, the release said.
He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI. Belanger was released with tickets to Peru Town Court.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
