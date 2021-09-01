FELONY ARRESTS
CROWN POINT — A Moriah man was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic dispute Friday.
On Friday, State Police charged Jesus E. Ramirez, 39, with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Police said that, on July 22, Ramirez damaged multiple items in the victim's Crown Point home, including three televisions, a sound bar, an internet router and a chest freezer.
He was arraigned in Crown Point Town Court and released to reappear at a later date.
SCHUYLER FALLS — A Schuyler Falls man is accused of drunkenly driving his lawn mower.
At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, State Police arrested John M. Ormsby, 58, after he was stopped on his lawn mower while driving through the intersection of State Route 22B and Norrisville Road, police said.
His blood alcohol content was allegedly determined to be .22%, almost three times the legal limit, police said.
Police charged Ormsby with felony driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated driving while intoxicated due to a prior conviction within the last 10 years.
He also faces charges of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.
Ormsby was issued tickets to appear in Schuyler Falls Town Court, then taken to Clinton County Jail on an active arrest warrant issued by Clinton County Court on an unrelated case.
He remained in custody Tuesday.
FALSE ALARM
PLATTSBURGH — Police say a report that a man was carrying a gun at the McSweeney's Red Hots location on Route 9N Monday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm.
Clinton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Maj. Nicholas Leon said only one person allegedly saw a firearm.
"However, depositions from other people there showed that nobody else saw it and the subject was carrying something that was possibly mistaken for a firearm."
Leon said it appears the man was carrying a vape pen and, when he went to use it, the individual who called the police believed he was brandishing a firearm.
He said no criminal charges resulted and that everything was done out of an abundance of caution. State Police and Plattsburgh City Police also responded to McSweeney's.
DROWNING INVESTIGATED
SANTA CLARA — State Police are investigating a drowning that occurred on Little Green Pond off of Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Santa Clara.
It was not clear when the incident occurred.
Police said more details would be released as the investigation continued.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Cara Chapman
