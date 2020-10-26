FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A downstate man was arrested following two trailer thefts on Oct. 12, Plattsburgh City Police say.
During the early morning hours that day, a press release said, city police responded to a report of an abandoned trailer blocking Rugar Street.
It appeared the trailer, holding a personal watercraft, had become unhitched from the tow vehicle and was left in the roadway.
It was later determined, the release said, that the trailer and watercraft had both been stolen from a nearby residence.
While officers were investigating that incident, another call was received, reporting a utility trailer being stolen from a residence in the East Gate area of the city.
The victim observed the suspect vehicle driving erratically from the scene with the stolen trailer in tow, according to the release.
Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, and it and its operator were later located at a campsite in Mooers.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Daniel Morehouse, 20, of Claverack, and he was taken into custody without incident.
The second stolen trailer was later recovered at a Chazy residence.
Morehouse was charged with both fourth- and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies, and was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Oct. 12 and released on his own recognizance.
SUNY Plattsburgh University Police and New York State Police assisted in the investigation.
MOIRA — A Florida man was charged after being found in possession of an illegal firearm, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Omar Hall, 50, of Kissimmee, Fla., on Oct. 13 following an investigation into the handgun, originally reported on Sept. 13, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He was charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Moira Town Court on Oct. 19.
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh woman was charged after attempting to use counterfeit currency, State Police say.
Troopers arrested Deborah A. Patnode, 55, on Oct. 18 after an investigation into a Sept. 22 incident, according to a press release.
It was found that that September day, the release said, Patnode had attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase at a State Route 9 Dollar General location.
She initially gave troopers false information as to how she possessed the counterfeit money, according to the release.
Patnode was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and providing a false written statement, a misdemeanor.
She was arraigned in Saranac Town Court and released under the pretrial release program.
She is set to appear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date.
