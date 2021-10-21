ST. REGIS FALLS — A St. Regis Falls woman was arrested Oct. 17 after police said she violated a stay-away order of protection.
Barbara A. Brossoit, 29, reportedly had contact with someone who had the order of protection against her at his home on South River Road on Sept. 26, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Police responded to the home for a report of a domestic dispute, Fleishman said.
Brossoit was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and was arraigned in Waverly Town Court. She was released to reappear in court at a later date.
DANNEMORA — A Clinton Correction Facility visitor was arrested for allegedly possessing contraband, police said.
Shaquilla L. Christopher, 28, of Utica, reportedly had synthetic cannabinoids in her possession during a visit on Oct. 18, Fleishman said.
She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
Christopher was arraigned in Dannemora Village Court and was released on her own recognizance for a court appearance at a later date.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
