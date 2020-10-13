FELONY ARRESTS
SARANAC — A Schuyler Falls man was arrested on Oct. 6 following three separate incidents of theft earlier this year, State Police say.
First, on Feb. 22, David W. Desrocher, 51, stole a snowmobile from a residence on Hugh Herron Road in the town of Saranac, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Then, on May 22, Desrocher trespassed on the Turtle Island Land Trust in the town of Saranac and stole a gate at the entrance to the property before later trespassing on the same property again on June 13, stealing various items and damaging property, according to Fleishman.
Desrocher was charged with one count fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, as well as two counts of third-degree criminal trespass and one count each of fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.
He released with appearance tickets returnable to Dannemora Town Court on Oct. 26 at 2:30 pm.
PLATTSBURGH — On Oct. 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m., an unidentified female was caught shoplifting various merchandise from Walmart in Plattsburgh, a State Police press release said.
The suspect entered the store and concealed approximately $1,459 in merchandise into reusable shopping bags and attempted to leave the store without paying, according to the release.
When she was confronted by employees, she fled the area in a blue Honda Civic.
State Police enlisted the public’s help in searching for tips, and Amber R. Crowe, 39, of Port Henry, was identified thanks to several tips, the release said.
She was arrested and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. Crowe was released with an appearance ticket for the Plattsburgh Town Court.
