FELONY ARRESTS
ST. REGIS FALLS — A St. Regis Falls man was arrested for felony DWI after a traffic stop here Oct. 3, State Police say.
Troopers pulled over Thomas G. Wilcox, 34, on North River Road just after 10 p.m., a press release said, where his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.13 percent.
He was also found to have been previously convicted of DWI in the preceding ten years, according to the release, and was charged with felony DWI and released with tickets returnable to Waverly Town Court.
CHESTERFIELD — A Plattsburgh man was arrested in connection with a robbery here Oct. 4, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a State Route 9 residence at approximately 5:58 p.m. for a report of a robbery, a press release said, and found that Tyler L. Hart, 25, broke into a residence, knocked a phone out of one victim’s hand when she tried to contact 911 and then stole a wallet from a second victim.
Hart was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
He was arraigned in Chesterfield Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.
He is scheduled to reappear in Chesterfield Town Court on Oct. 7.
DANNEMORA — A 15-year-old Dannemora girl was arrested after fraudulently using a victim’s debit card, State Police say.
Troopers arrested the teen on Oct. 1 after an investigation revealed that she used the victim’s card to make several online purchases totaling over $1,100, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said
She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and was released with a Family Court appearance ticket.
CHESTERFIELD — A Plattsburgh man was arrested after violating an order of protection, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a residence on Margaret Street in the town of Chesterfield for an order of protection violation on Oct. 4, Fleishman said, and found that Eric D. Fehrenbach, 30, called the protected victim and threatened her.
He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and was virtually arraigned in Essex Town Court before being released.
Fehrenbach is due to appear in Chesterfield Town Court on Oct. 19.
BOMBAY — A Bombay woman was charged after damaging property at a residence here on Oct. 4, State Police say.
Troopers found that Kristina L. Shreier, 21, had damaged and estimated $1,631.99 worth of property at the residence, Fleishman said.
The damaged property consisted of a TV and a laptop computer, and Schreier was arrested for one count each of second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
She was virtually arraigned by Westville Town Court and was released to appear in Bombay Town Court on Oct. 6.
