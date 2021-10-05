MORIAH — A Crown Point man was accused of possessing various narcotics during a traffic stop in Moriah Sept. 28.
According to State Police, Maximialiano Mesones, 28, was found with cocaine, heroin, buprenorphine powder and suboxone strips during the stop on Joyce Road, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Mesones was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and was released on his own recognizance, police said.
CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested Sept. 30 for allegedly having sexual contact with a 6-year-old, State Police said.
38-year-old Gary L. Perry reportedly came into contact with the child in the Champlain area in May and June 2020, a news release by State Police said.
He was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Perry was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond. Perry is scheduled to reappear in Champlain Town Court at a later date.
FORT COVINGTON — Four people were taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center after a two-car crash Sept. 30, State Police.
According to police, Peter J. Lavalley, 39, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet vehicle east on State Route 37 when he attempted to make a left turn into a driveway on State Route 37. Police said Lavalley failed to see an oncoming vehicle driving west, resulting in a collision, Fleishman said.
Lavalley was transported for minor injuries. Occupants of the other vehicle — Victoria A. Malone, 36, the driver, and a 9-year-old and 8-year-old — were also transported for minor injuries.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
