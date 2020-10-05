FELONY ARRESTS
WEST CHAZY — A West Chazy man was arrested after violating an order of protection twice here on Sept. 26, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew Siskavich, 35, for two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and one count of an aggravated family offense, all felonies, according to a press release.
Siskavich was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and arraigned on the above charges, the release said, and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions and is scheduled to reappear in court on a later date.
MALONE — A Bangor man received felony drug charges after he was pulled over for failing to keep right, State Police said.
On Sept. 25, troopers performed a traffic stop on a Allden A. Lavoie, 36, of Bangor, at approximately 2:50 a.m. for failure to keep right in the town of Malone, according to a press release.
Lavoie was found to possess a quantity of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia and was charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and third-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, police said.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court, and released on his own recognizance to reappear at the there at a later date.
MALONE — A Malone man was charged after a domestic dispute on Webster Street on Sept. 24, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the residence at 9:40 p.m., Fleishman said, and an investigation found that William A. Duquette Jr., 35, had physically blocked a door and shoved a victim away so she could not leave the residence, Fleishman said.
Duquette struck the victim in the face with an open hand several times, according to Fleishman, and choked the victim while making verbal threats to kill her, all occurring in the presence of 8-year old and 6-year-old children.
The victim declined medical treatment
Duquette was charged with second-degree harassment 2nd Degree, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree menacing, all misdemeanors, as well as an aggravated family offense, a felony.
He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and was released on his own recognizance to appear in Malone Town Court on Oct. 13.
AUSABLE — A Morrisonville man was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over on Sept. 28, State Police say.
At approximately 7 p.m. that night, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford F150, driven by Christopher R. Crowningshield, 52, on State Route 9N in the town of Ausable.
Crowningshield was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine, Fleishman said, and was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Clinton County Jail on no bail.
State Police were assisted by U.S. Border Patrol.
BORDER SEIZURE
CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain port of entry seized a shipment of counterfeit Cialis pills in an international shipment destined to the United States.
On Sept. 22, officers discovered blister-packed-tablets labeled as Cialis during inspections at the port f entry's cargo facility, according to a press release.
A closer look at the packaging and pills revealed that the product was counterfeit, the release said, and the pills were then sent to an import specialist on Sept. 28, who confirmed that all 186 pills were indeed counterfeit.
Additionally, officers determined that the counterfeit Cialis pills had an estimated manufacturers' suggested retail price of more than $11,000, according to the release, and the pills were seized for intellectual property right violations.
“Our CBP officers continue to work at a high level and identifying counterfeit items like these help prevent potential health issues to consumers,” Port Director Steven Bronson said.
— By Staff Writer Ben Watson
