FELONY ARRESTS
PLATTSBURGH — A Dannemora woman was arrested after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a store she managed in 2019, State Police say.
On Oct. 15, troopers arrested Kristi L. Cranford, 45, for stealing $8,345.17 in merchandise from the Fan Zone sports memorabilia store in the Champlain Centre Mall while she was employed as a manager there in 2019, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
Cranford was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court where she was released on her own recognizance to reappear there on Nov. 5.
PLATTSBURGH — A woman was arrested after striking a parole officer with a pot of hot coffee on Sept. 25, State Police say.
At approximately 10 a.m. that day, the officer was assaulted while conducting a home visit on a separate individual at the Sundance Motel on State Route 9, in the town of Plattsburgh., according to Fleishman.
During a check of the room, the officer located a wanted female, Crimson L. Smith, 37, of Plattsburgh, who was in the bathroom hiding, Fleishman said.
As the parole officer attempted to escort Smith out of the bathroom and place her in handcuffs, she allegedly grabbed a coffee pot full of hot coffee and started to swing at the officer.
The glass coffee pot broke, causing a laceration on the officer’s left wrist, Fleishman said. He declined medical attention.
Smith was transported by New York State Parole to Clinton County Jail on the parole warrant.
On Oct. 8, an arrest warrant was issued from Plattsburgh Town Court, ordering Smith’s arrest for one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
The arrest warrant was lodged at the Clinton County Jail, Fleishman said, and, on Oct 15, Smith was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court and remanded back to Clinton County Jail.
NORTH ELBA — A North Elba man was arrested after a one-pot methamphetamine lab was found in his Saranac Avenue residence, State Police say.
On Oct. 17 at approximately 11:37 p.m., troopers responded to a report of methamphetamine being manufactured in a one-pot method at the residence and subsequently arrested Michael A. Pelkey, 32, and charged him with second-degree manufacturing methamphetamine, a felony.
A parole violation warrant was also issued for Pelkey.
He was arraigned in North Elba Town Court and was remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail.
PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT
LONG LAKE — A Troy man was injured in a one-car rollover on Oct. 20, State Police say.
Troopers responded to a report of a one car rollover accident on State Route 28N at 9:58 a.m. that day, Fleishman said, and found that a 2020 Dodge Caravan operated by Kyle M. Locklear, 20, was traveling east when the vehicle drove off the south shoulder of the road into a ditch, causing the vehicle to spin 180 degrees and come to rest on the driver’s side.
Locklear reported back pain and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Long Lake EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.