PLATTSBURGH — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the ramp on I-87 Thursday, Oct. 21.
Police said a 2019 Chevrolet box truck driven by Francis Daniels, 60, of Fair Haven, Vt., rear-ended a Department of Transportation truck towing an attenuator trailer, which was stopped on the exit 38 ramp entering I-87 south, a news release from State Police said.
The trailer was operated by Jayven M. Youngs, 21, of Ogdensburg, police said.
Both Youngs and Daniels were transported to CVPH for non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
